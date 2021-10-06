Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Sees Attendance Double

Some say absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Attendance was high for Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum, held Sunday afternoon. The event was organized by the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the city's two historical museums.

It was the first Harvest Time at the event since the COVID-19 pandemic begin in spring of 2020. Dean Greb, the long-time member of the historical society and one of its directors, estimated attendance of about 200 - about 50 percent higher than the last event in 2019.

Dean Girbach, president of the historical society, said he was happy with the event.

"I want to thank the community for a great turnout for the Harvest Time event. We're hoping things are getting back to normal," Girbach said. "It was an enjoyable time."

Girbach said the society hoped to offer a Christmas event this year. He also noted the Depot Museum, located on Ann Arbor Street, along the old railroad tracks, is now open again on Saturdays.

Alicia Barnes and Terri Sibo-Koenig inspect old fashion toys and games in one of the Rentschler Farm Museum barns.

This two-week old Holstein calf was brought to the museum by Curtis Drake

Curtis Drake shows the two-week-old calf to vistors at Harvest Time at The Rentschler Farm Museum Sunday.

Elaine Masters demonstrates quilting at Harvest Time @ The Rentschler Farm Museum.

A sampling of some of the old time games, toys and entertainment that kept kids busy in days past.

Pick-up sticks was a popular game.

Pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey was a popular birthday party game for generations.

Kids pick up the pumpkins they decorated at Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum

Scott Rentschler (left) takes a wagon ride with his parents, Florine and Al Rentschler. Al grew up the farm house, now a city-owned museum.

Scott, Florine and Al Rentschler are pictured in front of the Rentschler Farm Museum. Al grew up in the home.

New development has been constructed across US-12 from the Rentschler Farm Museum Garden.

The Drake's sheep gather in a barn at the Rentschler Farm.

Janet Swope visted the outdoor gift-shop table at the Rentschler Farm.

The little red shed by the Rentschler Farm garden features a painting of the late Taylor Jacobsen.

The Saline Area Historical Society offers a free educational program at 2 p.m., Sunday, at the 109 Cultural Exchange (109 W. Michigan Ave). James Roth presents "Farm Life in the 1940s, 50s and 60s."