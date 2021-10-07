Meet Werewolves and Free-Range Zombies at Theatre Group's Monster Petting Farm

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre (A2CT) presents Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm at The Petting Farm at Domino’s Farm in Ann Arbor on October 22, 23, 29 and 30, from 7-11 p.m..

You and your friends and family are invited to the weirdest petting farm you’ll ever see! There are no goats, chickens or pigs at this farm. Take a guided tour along pens with deadly werewolves inside! Do you dare feed the free-range zombies?

Also, there is a newly-discovered monster at the end of the tour… what could it be? The staff of able farmhands swear they’ve got safety precautions in place to ensure nothing could go wrong, but you know what people say about best-laid plans…especially on a spooky October night.

Halloween Trail: Monster Petting Farm is a mix of traditional Halloween haunt and an original live stage show written and directed by Brodie H. Brockie and produced by Patricia Mazzola. Tickets are $20 per person, 3 and under are free.

There is also an option to purchase a treat bag of candy in a customized cup for $5. Tickets and treat bags are limited.

“This is not your typical jump-out-and-scream haunted event,” said Brockie. “This is an immersive story brought to life by talented local actors. There is a good deal of comedy, some action and, of course, some spooky thrills, too.”

More information at www.HalloweenTrailAnnArbor.com. Pre-Order your tickets now at www.a2ct.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Minors must be accompanied by someone at least 16 years old. The event is not wheelchair accessible.