The Washtenaw County Apportionment Commission Meets Monday

The Washtenaw County Apportionment Commission will hold its next meeting at 4:00 pm on Monday, October 11,

The commission will meet virtually to consider proposed plans for the number and location of county commissioner districts that will be in effect through 2032. Visit Washtenaw.org/Apportionment to view the meeting agenda, proposed plans, previous meeting recordings, and more.

Submit Written Comments

The public may submit written comments & attachments using the Commission's online Public Input form, or:

By mail or in-person to: Washtenaw County Apportionment Commission, c/o Washtenaw County Clerk - Elections Division, 200 N. Main Street, Suite 120, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

By fax to (734) 222-6528

