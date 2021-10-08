Saline School Choir and Bands Plan Busy October and December Performance Schedule

The choirs and bands from Saline High School and Saline Middle School are performing once again.

Saline Middle School hosted two concerts Thursday.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/MiddleSaline/status/1446264225698140162 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/MiddleSaline/status/1446240583471730690 -->

Here's a schedule of future performances:

Oct. 14, 7 p.m. - Fall middle and high school choir concert.

Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. - High school bands Fall Costume Concert.

Oct. 19, 8 p.m. - High school bands Fall Costume Concert.

Oct. 28, 7 p.m. - High school orchestra fall concert.

Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. - High school symphonic bands holiday concert.

Dec. 9, 6:15 p.m. - 8th and 9th grade holiday band concert.

Dec. 9, 7:45 p.m. - 7th grade wind ensemble holiday concert.

Dec. 13, 7 p.m. - Masterworks concert.

Dec. 16, 6:15 p.m., 7th and 9th grade symphony orchestra concert.

Dec. 16, 7:45 p.m. - 8th grade chamber orchestra concert.

All concerts of the above concerts will be presented in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center.