Cascade Pointe of Saline Listed for $4 Million

Cascade Pointe of Saline, a 16-unit apartment community at Saline Waterworks Road and Ann Arbor Street, is on the market.

Crexi.com lists the property for $4 million - or $250,000 per unit.

Cascade Pointe of Saline was built by Danny Veri, of Livonia Builders. City records show the property is owned by BLOFLY LLC, a company connected to Veri. The city assessed the property at $782,000.

The advertisement lists the monthly rent as between $1,750-$2,100.

According to the Cascade Pointe website, the community is currently taking applications for tenants.

Veri is also in the process of building homes on North Maple Road.