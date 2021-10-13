Saline High School Marching Band Earns Top Marks at Festival

The Saline High School Marching Band competed at the MSBOA Marching Band Festival Monday night at Westland John Glenn High School.

The Saline band performed their halftime show well and received all 1st Division (superior) ratings from all the judges in every category, according to Nate Lampman, Director of Bands at Saline High School.

This score represents the highest score possible at the festival.

Congratulations to all of the members of the Saline High School Marching Band.