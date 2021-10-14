Saline Rec Center to Increase Rates Jan. 1

Beginning January 1, 2022, the Saline Rec Center’s membership fees will increase 6 percent and annually 1.5 percent until 2027.

“This price increase is directly related to cost of higher operation, including staff wages. This will allow us to recoup some losses from the last year as well as offer higher wages to our part time staff members which should help us with our staffing crisis,” said Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs.

This is the first price increase the Rec Center has since 2018. Though there will be a steady increase in price, the Saline Rec Center is still an affordable option. Any memberships purchased before January 1, 2022, will be sold at the current rate.

“Our center is facing the same challenges as other operations and venues. If we are to maintain a quality center; additional revenue sources, optimizing our hours and offerings and providing for market-based initiatives to attract and retain staff are needed now,” said City of Saline Mayor Pro-tem and Rec Center Sustainability Task Force member Dean Girbach.

In addition to the price increase, there will be a few additional changes. This includes changing the “Couple” membership to a “Dual” membership which will allow two people living in the same household to be on one membership, such as a parent and a child of any age, or two adults.

Additional changes will allow customers to upgrade from a one-month membership to a full year. This upgrade must be done before the month has expired. The cost of the month membership will be deducted from the annual fee.

Beginning November 1, 2021, the Rec Center will extend their hours of operation: Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We are excited to see more and more members each week returning to the Saline Rec Center especially in light of the expansion of building hours, more flexible membership packages as well as the continuation of a clean and safe facility,” said Deputy Director Sunshine Lambert. “In addition, we are working hard to recruit additional staff, such as lifeguards, swim instructors and front desk staff, through competitive pay rates and attractive incentives.”

The preliminary report, created by the Rec Center Sustainability Task Force, was presented and approved by City Council at the October 4, 2021, City Council Meeting. The agenda can be found at Minutes on Demand (link is on cityofsaline.org).

For more information on the Rec Center Sustainability Task Force, the report or the Rec Center, please contact Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org.