TENNIS: Saline Competes at MHSAA Finals Meet

Saline made its first trip to the MHSAA Boys Tennis Finals tournament in nearly 10 years, Thursday. The Hornets competed at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.

In singles flight one, Amod Talekar had a bye in round one. In round two, he fell to Grandville's Jordan Kalman, 6-0 and 6-0. In singles flight two, Reed Recchia advanced through the first round with a bye and lost in round two, 6-2 and 6-1. In flight three, Brenden Morrison earned a 6-2 and 7-6(4) victory in the opening round before falling 6-4 and 6-0 in round two.

Mikaal Hamid, the regional champion in flight four, opened with a 6-1 and 6-1 victory. In round two he fell 6-0 and 6-0.

In doubles play, Nick Birkle and Paul Goldhardt won their first round match, 6-3 and 6-4 before falling in round two, 6-0 and 6-4. In the second flight, Roah Luchies and Joeb Wuerthele advanced with a bye before falling 6-2 and 6-4 in the second round. In the third flight, Jason Hu and Gabe Cueto lost in the opening round, 6-2 and 7-5.

In the fourth flight, Mason Miller and Caleb Helmer lost a close opening round match, 7-5 and 7-5.