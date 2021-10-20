Salt Valley Arts Holds Reception at The 109 Friday

Salt Valley Arts hosts an art reception celebrating the work of the group's artists and their friends.

The reception will be held from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22 at the 109 Cultural Exchange, located at 109 W. Michigan Ave. in Downtown Saline.

The theme of the show will depict some of the favorite works of SVA members and friends. The artworks in the show will be presented in various 2-D mediums, to include paintings, photography, textiles and more, and will encompass a variety of subjects, such as portraits, landscapes, abstracts and many others.

The show will run Saturday, October 16, through Thursday, November 11, at the 109 Cultural Center, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline.