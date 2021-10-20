Pittsfield Department of Public Safety Holds Drug Takeback Event Saturday

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety Offers a prescription drug take back event, Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event takes place in the front parking lot of Pittsfield DPS, located at 6227 W. Michigan Ave.

This event is designed to help people safely dispose of unused medications (pills only) from their home. Please place pills in zip-lock baggies for disposal. The DPS cannot accept liquids or sharps (needles and syringes).

Please call 734.822.4959 for more information.