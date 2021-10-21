Hartman Insurance, One of Saline's Oldest Businesses, Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Friday Giveaways

Milton (Moose) Hartman started Hartman Insurance Agency in October 1946 when he answered an ad for a Mutual of Omaha insurance representative.

Milton "Moose" Hartman stands in front of Hartman Insurance.

Building a clientele in small-town Saline meant long hours, intermittent pay and uncertainty galore. He was quoted in the Saline Reporter upon the 50th anniversary of the agency as saying, “I remember those early days working out of a little cubbyhole alongside a shoe cobbler. It wasn’t exactly glamorous, but I just kept working until I was able to build enough of a base to move up in the insurance world.”

Which meant buying out other agents, expanding his product line and abiding by his business Golden Rule: “Treat people right, give people quality and service and they’ll be clients for keeps.”

He started by sharing office space in a few downtown buildings, but always in downtown Saline. In 1953 he built the building that is now home at 111 N. Ann Arbor St.

His son, Alan Hartman, joined the family business in 1973 after graduating from Michigan Technological University and 3+ years in the US Marine Corps.

Jill Durnen recreates the image of her grandfather, Milton, in front of Hartman Insurance.

Granddaughter Jill (Hartman) Durnen joined in 1994 after graduating from Western Michigan University. Milton passed away in 2001 but not before he instilled in his successors his work ethic, dedication to the community and a level of customer service that is pretty rare in this world.

“Customer service has always been our focus” says Durnen. “We will occasionally lose a client for a better price, but more times than I can count, they have come back because they miss our dedication and responsiveness. Also, giving back to the community is paramount for a successful business and Hartman Insurance has never veered from that philosophy.”

“I think my grandpa would be very proud of us and how the business continues with the framework he created.”

In 2007 Andrea (Hartman) Baddal joined as a Customer Service Rep, followed by Kaisa Hartman-Mayo in 2018.

“This is the first time that all employees have been family in this office” says Durnen. “Our employees prior to that felt like family though, with longevity of employment exceeding decades in most cases.”

Alan Hartman is pictured with his daughters Kaisa Hartman-Mayo, Jill Durnen and Andrea Baddal. They operate Hartman Insurance, the downtown businesses celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Many of our clients have also been with us for decades and our newest clients are happily welcomed to the Hartman Insurance Family.

As a small token of our gratitude, we are hosting Customer Appreciation days on Friday October 22 and Friday October 29 where clients can stop in for donuts from Benny’s Bakery and apple cider. Stop in on either of those dates for a treat and a heartfelt Thank You from us!