William Hainstock, Navy Veteran, Retired After Serving as a Reverend

The Rev. William G. Hainstock, age 80, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, the son of Ernest L. and Phyllis M. (Bush) Hainstock. On September 5, 1964 William married Ruth E. Schiel, and she survives. Other survivors include their daughters Robin (Alan) West, and Amy (Myron Novacek) Hainstock-Bader. Other survivors include his brother Grover (Gaynor) Hainstock, and grandchildren Sarah, Jordan, Leland, Alden, and Quinn Bader and Kelly West. Additional survivors include sisters and bothers-in-law, Mary (Robert) Richmond, Charles (Joanne) Schiel, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Wendy and Willis Risner, and his granddaughter Megan West.

William proudly served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He graduated from Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster, PA in 1997. He went on to faithfully serve churches in Virginia, Indiana and Ohio, retiring in 2008.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Manchester, MI, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. A time of visitation will precede the service and will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. A luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Ruth Hainstock P.O. Box 797 Saline, MI 48176, and envelopes will be available at the church. To sign Rev. Hainstock’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com who have been entrusted with his care.