City Council Agrees to Sell Land to Builder With Plans for Sports Training Facility

The City of Saline is taking another crack at selling Lot 13, a 3.25-acre parcel on Woodland Drive in the Redies and Shelton business park.

At Monday's meeting, city council voted 7-0 to a purchase and development agreement for the parcel, north of o3 Sports, with Ann Arbor resident Todd Gensheimer for $125,000. Gensheimer plans to build a 12,000 square-foot facility that would house Michigan Sports Academy baseball and softball training center.

Gensheimer said he hopes to break ground on the building next spring and hopes it's open for business by fall.

MSA has been in business in Washtenaw County for 20 years, 13 of which have been in Saline. They are currently at 745 Woodline Drive, in the old R&B building. The building is now owned by Rosedale Products, which recently informed MSA that will not be extending its lease because Rosedale Products needs the space.

Assistant City Manager Mike Greene told council that the development, worth an estimated $1 million, would keep 7-10 jobs in the city.

Realtor Tony Caprarese, of Swisher Commercial, originally listed the property for $160,000. Council agreed to take less because they agreed with Gensheimer's assessment that only 2.5 acres are buildable and because it may be expensive to build there because much of the property is below grade.

The building is expected to be built on the northwest portion of the lot. There will be about 20 parking spaces.

The property is zoned I-2, which allows sports facilities as a special land use.

In 2019, the city thought it had reached a deal to sell the same parcel for a building that would have included Bak Photography and a small furniture manufacturing company. Assistant Manager Greene said that deal fell through due to COVID-19.