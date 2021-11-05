Concordia University to Host Moving Wall Paying Tribute to 58,000 Veterans Who Died in the Vietnam War

The "Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be stationed outside Earhart Manor on the campus of Concordia University in Ann Arbor, from Nov. 10-14.

The wall, which has toured the country for more than 30 years, features the names of more 58,000 service members killed in the Vietnam War. There will be an opening ceremony at 4 p.m., Nov. 10.

People are invited to follow the moving wall as it is transported from the Ann Arbor Regent, 2455 Carpenter Road, at 10 a.m. Nov. 10. It will head north on Carpenter Road, east on Washtenaw, north on Golfside, to east Huron River Drive, and then south on Dixboro, to Geddes Road. Earhart Manor is located at 4090 Geddes Road.

Throughout the week, Concordia is hosting other activities to honor veterans.

Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., Chapel of the Holy Trinity - Veterans Day Chapel with a Huey helicopter flyover. It is estimated that nearly 12,000 helicopters crashed or were shot down during the war, resulting in the deaths of nearly 5,000 American pilots and crew members.

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - The day and time of the signing of The Armistice, the agreement that ended World War I. Veterans will be honored with a flyover by a Huey helicopter that actually flew during the Vietnam War. After the ceremony, helicopter rides can be purchased with proceeds helping subsidize the cost of the event.

Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m.- Jet for a Vet is a 5K through the campus. Click here to register.

