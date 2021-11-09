Morris Decker, Husband and Father, Worked in Tool and Die and Real Estate Development

Morris Leroy Decker, 82, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 with his family by his side.

Morrie was born January 6,1939 to the late Beatrice and Martin Decker at home. On September 6, 1958 he married Donna Louise Vettraino, and she survives. Morrie is survived by his three children, Karen (Mike) Silver of West Lafayette, Tina Decker of Albuquerque and Kevin Decker of Saline; six grandchildren, Sabrina (Chris) Silver, Tabitha (Mike) Manross, Hudson Smith, Moriah Smith, Logan Silver, and Luke Silver; three great-grandchildren, Callie Manross, Caffrey Manross, and Dagney Hernandez. Morrie is also survived by his brother Martin (Rose) Decker, and sister-in-law Jeanne Decker. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Morrie worked hard and played hard throughout his entire life. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family; especially watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren experience life. His professional career started in the tool and die business, and ended in real estate development and rental business. In his personal time, Morrie never tired of tinkering in his greenhouse, playing pinochle, collecting “unique” cars, and bantering about anything controversial for fun. He found great value in unwanted items.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 between the hours of 1:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, November 10th, at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery just south of Saline on Macon Road. Masks will be required for both the visitation and the service. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/about/budget-and-legislative-information/gift-fund); donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Morrie will be missed by all whom he touched throughout his life. To leave a memory you have of Morrie, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.