Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

KAREN TINDALL

Holly, MI

In her over 40 years of crafting, KAREN TINDALL has been head candle maker, changed to quilted pillows and quilts, doll clothes and handmade dolls, bears, and snowmen. Today with the addition of her husband, Jay in the crafting, she now deals with wood, antiques, and holiday décor. Her best seller is her 6’ snowman tree. She recently had a customer want three of her 6’ garden girls. This loyal customer returned three more times to purchase a total of 12 of these. “I enjoy the one-of-a-kind items,” Karen relates as “this allows me to find a unique vase and decide how to decorate and pull together all of the parts that make this item pop.” The hunt for that special item inspires Karen to continue this creative effort and challenges her to see how she can design these special pieces. Find Karen in Booth 229 Saturday.