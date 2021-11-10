Saline American Legion Serves Free Lunch To Veterans on Veterans Day

The Saline American Legion Post 322 will serve a free lunch to veterans on Veterans Day.

A lunch of sub sandwiches and salads will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The Sons of the American Legion will buy the first beverage.

The Saline American Legion is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave.

Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans. It is celebrated Nov. 11, the anniversary of the Armistice agreement ending World War I.

Later that night, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the Legion will host its sauerkraut supper. The meal includes pork tenderloin, kielbasa, mashed potatoes, kniffles, sauerkraut, Benny's bread, and cake for dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $6 for kids (6-11).