Saline Native Roy "Buddy" Dechert Loved Riding His Harley

Roy Glenn Dechert Jr. (Buddy) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Buddy was born in Saline, MI on September 15, 1953 to the late Roy G. Dechert Sr. and Jessie Christine Dechert. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Marcie R. Lentz, his boys Alex and Blake Dechert, and grandson Landon, his pride and joy, all of Clinton. Additionally, he is survived by his son Roy G. Petrick and family of North Carolina. He is also survived by siblings Linda, Crystal, William, and Pam, and outlaws Mark, Kathy, and Kyle Lentz.

Above all Buddy loved his family. Whether they were traveling or doing renovation projects, he was game for anything. He enjoyed riding his Harley, gardening, shooting pool, and contributing to the state lottery. He never met a casino that he didn’t like going into but coming out was sometimes a different story. Buddy had many friends and was always happy to help with anything he could. He would want everyone to be happy that he lived and not sad that he died.

The family is hosting a dinner party in memory of Buddy, Saturday November 20, 2021 at the Saline American Legion beginning at 5:00 pm, all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. To leave a memory you have of Buddy, to sign his guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.