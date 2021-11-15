Saline Craft Show Draws More Than 4,000 Visitors

The Saline Craft show returned to Saline Middle School and brought thousands of people to the city Saturday.

It was the first Saline Craft Show in two years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the fall show in 2020 and the spring show in 2020 and 2021.

The show began with the kind of hype one might expect after one of Michigan's favorite craft shows had been sidelined for 735 days.

Cheryl Hoeft, the retired teacher who founded the show as a fundraiser for the Future Homemakers of America student club in 1987, described the opening as visitors lined up at 8 a.m. to enter the show at Saline Middle School.

"We did a countdown at 7:59:40 seconds and big hooray was yelled at all doors by those entering," Hoeft said. "Excitement and eagerness to be back was definitely evident."

Hoeft said the show was a hit.

"The people were gracious. The people working the show and the youth groups (volunteering) pulled off a great show," Hoeft said. "It was very successful."

Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education, estimated that more than 4,300 people attended the Saline Craft Show.

There were more than 200 crafters from 14 states and eight Michigan communities selling their creations at the show. The furthest crafter came from Ft. Myers, Fla. There were eight crafters from Saline.

Lori Tursak sold her Loreos treats at the Saline Craft Show.

One of the vendors from Saline was Lori Tursak, who makes many of her sweet treats with Oreo cookies. She calls her business Loreos. She was thrilled to be selling her treats to the busy crowd at the craft show.

"We missed the craft show. We're so happy to be back here and seeing familiar faces again," Tursak said.

She made 1,100 pieces for the craft show. By 11:30, about 70 percent of them were sold.

"We've had a great day," Tursak said.

Members of the SHS choirs worked coat check at the Saline Craft Show

More than 18 students groups and teams, for a total of more than 500 volunteers, worked at the show.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/the_jdub2/status/1459511639858835458 -->

The show drew guests from the region. The Saline Post talked to guests from Jackson, Northwest Ohio and Saginaw.

"My aunt started taking me to this show when we were kids and I've been coming back ever since. Now, I bring my daughters," said Kristin Haijt of Jackson. "It's a nice way to spend a morning with family while getting a start on some Christmas shopping. We always find great things (at the craft show)."