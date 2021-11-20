$100,000 Gift from Daniel E Offutt III Charitable Trust Provides 2 Scholarships for Saline Graduates

The Daniel E Offutt, III Charitable Trust gifted the Foundation for Saline Area Schools $100,000 to set up two restricted funds. One fund will be for an annual scholarship for a graduating Saline High School Connecting Class student and the other is for the Saline Alternative High School.

FSAS received the extremely generous gift this week thanks to Trisha Langkos, Saline community member and parent, and her friendship with Dick Orenstein, trustee of the Offutt Trust. Due to this extraordinary gift, Daniel Offutt’s legacy will continue to live on and impact many Saline Area Schools students.

“To say I’m overjoyed is an understatement,” said Annherst Kreitz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. “This is one of the largest gifts that FSAS has ever received since its inception in 1987 and the largest that we’ve received since I’ve been the Executive Director. Thanks to Trisha’s wonderful ideas, Dick’s willingness to contribute and Daniel Offutt’s remarkable philanthropic spirit, numerous Saline students will benefit for many years to come. The Foundation is deeply appreciative.”

To learn more about businessman, artist, builder, and benefactor Daniel Offutt III, visit the Weston Historical Society website which features an exhibition about him. To find out more about FSAS, please visit supportfsas.org.