Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Shopping Guide in Saline

Saline's small businesses are ready for the holiday hustle and bustle of the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Stores and restaurants are decorated with holly, mistletoe, ribbon and ornaments. Your neighborhood small business owner is ready to serve you on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as you kick off the holiday shopping.

Why should you shop locally? The sampling below will show you. But before we get to the guide, consider the economic and community impact. Supporting Saline businesses means more money stays in our community. The U.S. Small Business Administration says $48 out of every $100 spent at a small business stays in the community. When a person spends $100 at a big-box store or a national chain, only $14 remains in the community.

Local businesses are more likely to utilize other local businesses, such as banks, service providers and even farms. Small businesses also pay employees, many of whom are local and shop local, thereby keeping even more dollars in their communities. They also sponsor sports teams, choirs, field trips and other activities that make Saline a great place to live.

Here's our Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Guide

Rock Paper Scissors

106 W. Michigan Ave

Kick off the holidays with Rock Paper Scissors--Enjoy our 3rd Annual Dashing through the store! Buy a tote - everything you can stuff is 20% off

9 a.m. to noon both Friday & Saturday

Good for one time use!

All weekend long- Free Nutcracker or Ornament with a purchase of $50 or more. 50% off our Merry Xmas You Filthy Animals Pop Culture Gift Box

Cookies from Enchanted Oven

Coffee & Christmas Cheer

Hand-lettered personalized ornaments for $10

Rock Paper Scissors Junior

101 S. Ann Arbor St. #101

Kick off the holidays with Rock Paper Scissors Junior. Enjoy the dashing through the store! Buy a tote everything you can stuff 20% off, from 9 a.m.-noon Friday and Saturday. Good for one-time use!

All weekend long Free Ornament with a purchase of $50 or more. Doorbusters on LEGO, Playmobil, Jellycat and many more! Free Gift Wrapping on Purchases Made at RPS Junior

Letters to Santa all weekend long!

Cookies from Enchanted Oven

Salmon Burger with tomato bacon Jam (Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack)

Macs Acadian Seafood Shack

104 E Michigan Ave

Now open for lunch on Saturdays. Mac's is offering a gift certificate promotion for holidays. Purchase $500 worth get a free $50. Purchase $1000 and get a free $150. The offer is good until Christmas.

Thrive Wellness Center

6901 South State Road

All retail items 20 percent off, and when you spend $100 or more you get 25 percent off! The hours on 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Thrive carries natural health products, beauty products, snacks, and supplements.

Whitepine Studios

141 E. Michigan Avenue, Ste. B

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., take 15 percent off everything in the gallery including originals, prints, cards and more. Free goodies and mini-sketch pads while supplies last.

Mod Squad Salon

108 E Michigan Ave

20 percent off all online and in-salon gift card purchases.



Nu2u Again Resale Shop

1311 E Michigan Ave

20 percent off your total purchase.



Brewed Awakenings Cafe

7025 E. Michigan Ave.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special: Purchase a $25 gift card and receive a $5 coupon. All food and drink sales of $20 or more will receive a mystery gift.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/EmagineSaline/posts/1303420563475380 -->

Emagine Saline

1335 E. Michigan Ave.

Receive a free Extras Membership voucher with the purchase of a $25 gift card in theatre only. Also, Emagine Rewards Members earn double points on Black Friday.

