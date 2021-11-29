Saline Area Historical Society Presents Christmas at the Rentschler Farm Museum Dec. 11-12

The Saline Area Historical Society presents Christmas at the Rentschler Farm, from 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 11 and 12. Guests are invited to tour the Rentschler Farm Museum and learn what Christmas would have been like for a German-American farm family in Saline in the 1930s.

This family-friendly event also gives children the chance to visit Santa Claus. There were will be craft demonstrations. Cider and donuts will be served.

The Rentschler Farm Museum is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave. Guests are required to wear masks with Santa and during tours of the home.

The Rentschler Farm Museum, owned by the City of Saline and operated by the Saline Area Historical Society, interprets regional agriculture and farm life during the 1900-1950 time period. The land was first farmed in 1825; and in 1901, the farmstead was purchased by Emanuel Rentschler. The Rentschler family farmed the land until the 1990s.