Service for Donald Linden Jr., 57, Dec. 3 at St. Andrew Catholic Church

Donald Eugene Linden Jr., age 57, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was born in Tecumseh, Michigan on August 8,1964 and graduated from Onsted High School in 1983.

Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed but is lovingly and confidently entrusted by his family to our Beloved Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his father Donald Sr. and stepmother Mary; two brothers, Rev. John Linden, and Dan Linden; sister, Angela (Rick) Garbrecht; step-siblings, Mike (Kathy) Warner and Alisha (Donald) Twork; and several nieces and nephews.

Donald Jr. was proceeded in death by his mother Rosemary Buku; brother Thomas Linden; and sister Laura Linden.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 2 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home (301 E. Michigan Ave., Saline MI 48176). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew Catholic Church (910 Austin Dr., Saline, MI 48176) with Reverend John Linden officiating. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Veterans Honors Guard. The family will also receive friends at the church on Friday, December 3, from 1:00 pm until the time of Mass at 2:00 pm.

Don’s body will be interred privately at St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery in Brooklyn, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s name can be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church. To leave a memory you have of Don, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.