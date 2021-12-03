SAVIT: We Will Prosecute All Threats Made Against Schools

Washtenaw Prosecutor County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit asked people to report threats of violence and advised people not to share threats on social media.

Savit's comment, made Friday on Twitter, was in response to a statement issued by Ann Arbor police Chief Michael Cox.

In the tweet, Savit also said his office will prosecute all threats made against schools.

"Please report any threats. Please do not share them on social media. That can lead to rumors, and make threats' origins more difficult to uncover," Savit said in the tweet. "And know this: Wherever the evidence dictates, we will prosecute all threats made against schools."

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/EliNSavit/status/1466859415005327366 -->

In the Ann Arbor Police Department tweet, Chief Cox made similar remarks, saying all threats to school safety or personnel will be fully investigated by law enforcement and called online threats, real or not, a "serious criminal offense."

As of 3 p.m., The Saline Post has not yet heard back from Pittsfield or Saline Police on the nature of the rumored social media threats of school violence.

Saline Area Schools officials said there was increased law enforcement presence at the schools as a result of the rumored threats, but that officials did not believe the threats were credible.

On Twitter, teachers from Saline Schools posted pictures of the way police were interacting with students.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/kristingirbach/status/1466843376289030146 -->

About 60 school districts canceled classes in Michigan Friday. Rumors of copycats have been building on social media since the killing of four students at Oxford High School Dec. 30.

Saline Area Schools, noting there was no evidence of a credible threat, had normal classes with increased police presence Friday. Many Saline-area families chose not to send children to school Friday. Many students left school early - as anxiety heightened about a rumored threat.