On Stage Again: Saline High School Chamber Choir, Chamber Orchestra Present Masterworks Concert

The Saline High School choirs and orchestras returned to the stage Monday evening for the Masterworks Concert, presented by the Saline Area Schools Music Department in the school's Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/873939893241678 -->

The concert featured vocal performances by The Chordsmen, Hornet Harmonies, Concert Choir, 10 Tones and Chamber Choir.

The Chamber Orchestra also performed Bob Phillip's Aspire.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/311488694167969 -->

Then the Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Choir joined forces to present Frostiana, the seven-movement suite composed by Randall Thompson.

Adhering to tradition, the Masterworks Concert concluded with the band and choir inviting the public to join in for a rendition of Jingle Bells.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/609838766833433 -->

Saline High School Director Sarah Price and Saline High School Orchestra Director Matthew Briere conducted the Masterworks Concert. Dolly Collins was the accompanist.

The choirs sang through masks and the members of the orchestra also wore masks to help reduce the likelihood of the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Still, the voices of the singers were not dulled or muted by the masks.

Instead, as directors Briere and Price said, the concert celebrated the opportunity to perform together again. Last year, that opportunity didn't exist. Price recalled sitting at a computer, listening to dozens of video recordings and piecing them together in little boxes.

"To stand backstage and watch more than 100 people here making something so incredible and beautiful - I've just never been more grateful to be able to be together and make music," Price said.

Briere said this concert was about connecting community communities.

View photos from the concert here:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=TheSalinePost&set=a.22761436… -->

You can purchase prints or full-resolution photos here.

Join the Saline Middle School and High School Orchestras at the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at SHS for two exciting concerts of string orchestra music. On Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:15 p.m. the 7th Grade, 9th Grade and Symphony Orchestras join forces for a diverse mix of music including composers like Nishizaki, the Chevalier De St. George and Susan Day. That same evening at 8 p.m., join the 8th Grade and Chamber Orchestras as they present a fun mix of composers including Felix Mendelssohn, Bob Philips, and Deborah Baker Monday. These concerts are free and open to the public and both performers and audience are required to wear masks.