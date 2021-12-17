SWIM & DIVE: Brunty, Adanin and Coy Earn State Cuts, but Saline Falls to Pioneer

The Saline boys' swim and dive team opened the season at home to Pioneer and lost, 122-63.

The Pioneers won all but two events.

Senior Matt Adanin won the 100-yard freestyle in 47..19 seconds - which earned his state cut. Senior Blake Coy also earned his state cut, taking second in 48.15.

Senior Joshua Brunty won the 100-yard breaststroke in a state-qualifying 1:00.34.

The team of Adanin, Brunty, Nick Twigg and Coy was second in the 200-medley really, in 1:36.19 - a state-qualifying time.

Coy took second and earned his state cut in the 50-yard freestyle, which he completed in 22:02 seconds. Adanin was second the 100-yard backstroke in a state-qualifying time of 53.27.

Other top-five performances were turned in by Deniz Ozil (4th, 200 freestyle and 3rd, 500 freestyle), Diego Valdes (3rd, 200 IM and 4th, 100 butterfly), Liam Russell (3rd, 100 breaststroke and 5th, 200 IM), Brunty (5th, 50 freestyle), Elijah Gray (2nd, diving), Preston Johnston-Turner (3rd, diving), Andrew Miller (4th, diving), Nick Twigg (2nd, 100 butterfly), Andrew Steele (5th, 100 backstroke).