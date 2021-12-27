David Farrell, Husband and Father, Owned a Gas Station/Mechanic Shop in Saline

David (Dave) Farrell passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 20, 2021 at age 72.

Dave was a retired Master Mechanic who worked at NTN in Farmington Hills. He also co-owned a gas station mechanic shop in Saline when he was younger. He was always willing to help you if you called with car trouble, and he didn’t mind taking a look for you if you were in the area. He loved U of M football and enjoyed his fall Saturdays watching the games. He enjoyed his Mac computers and iPhones over the years, remembering his sticker with an apple with the bite out of it on his rear window in his truck.

Dave enjoyed kicking up his heels with his wife, Carol, when a good song would come on or tapping his foot to music he enjoyed. The radio was always on when he was in the shop working. He had a smile that would light up a room and make you wonder what he had been up to. He was quick with his wit and always had a smart aleck thing to say, even when he should have just kept his mouth shut.

While quiet, he had a presence that made you know he cared about you. He was so well loved, and loved so well. He will be greatly missed, but we are happy that he is at peace and no longer suffering. We will see him when we join the Lord.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Garner Farrell and Rose Farrell (née) Zaramba. Dave is survived by his wife Carol Manny, his children Michelle (Wade) Garrette and David G. Farrell, and his brother Michael (Mary) Farrell.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Thomas Church (10001 W. Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103). There will be visitation preceding the service at 10:00 AM. To sign Dave’s guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com