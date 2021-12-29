Want Your Christmas Tree Hauled Away in Saline? Follow These Directions
In the City of Saline, residents have their Christmas trees hauled away at no cost. But you have to follow a few rules.
The City of Saline posted the rules on its Facebook page:
- Tree collection begins Saturday, Dec. 30.
- Trees will be picked up on the same day as your trash collection day
- Trees must be placed on the curb approximately 5 feet from trash before 7 a.m. on collection day
- All items (ornaments, tree stand, lights, etc.) must be removed from tree
- Trees over 6 feet tall must be cut in half
- Trees set out after Jan. 21 will not be collected