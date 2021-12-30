Michigan Members of Congress May Hire U-Haul Movers to Maintain Power

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Tuesday adopted its inaugural congressional map earlier this week.

Assuming the newly drawn districts survive lawsuits, the residents of the City of Saline will have a new representative in the US House of Representatives.

Today, Saline is part of Michigan's 7th Congressional district, represented by Lenawee County Republican Tim Walberg since 2011.

Saline's new district - Congressional District 6 - now tilts heavily towards the Democratic Party. The district includes all of Washtenaw County, Western Wayne County, part of Oakland County (Novi), and part southern Wayne County, north of the Huron River. According to Bridge Magazine, the new 6th District went for Democrats by a 62.8-36.1 margin in 2020. In 2016, it went for Democrats by a 58.1 to 37.2 margin.

The newly drawn 6th district will have no incumbent. According to the Detroit Free Press, US Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said she plans to move to the Ann Arbor area and run for office. She's not the only member of Congress planning on political carpetbagging. US Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, plans to move to a new place closer to Lansing, the Free Press reported.

Voters approved a new redistricting process in 2018 after years of complaints about gerrymandered districts.