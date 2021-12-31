Arthur Hal Dotson, Vietnam Veteran, Served on Saline City Council, Worked for the Post Office

Arthur Hal Dotson went to be with the lord on December 25, 2021 at home in Conway, SC with his family by his side. Hal was born on September 11, 1948 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Hal was a US Army Combat Vietnam Veteran. Hal attended the University of Maryland, Washtenaw Community College and the University of Michigan. Hal worked for 32 years at the United States Postal Service, most recently as a Postal Supervisor at the Detroit Bulk Mail Center.

Hal enjoyed being active in the community so much so that he was a former Head of the Saline Michigan Jaycees, Past Individual Vice President of the Michigan Jaycees, he served on the Saline City Council, Precinct Delegate for Washtenaw County GOP, was a founding member and first President of the Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 and a member of the American Legion Horry Post 111 in Conway, SC. Hal will also be remembered for playing Santa for children and families most of his adult life. Hal was a member of NorthRidge Church in Plymouth, MI.

Hal was the biggest University of Michigan fan you would ever meet, doing his best to never miss a game! Hal enjoyed traveling with his wife and going on adventures with his grandchildren. Hal also had a story for you for just about everything! Hal had a heart of gold with one of his favorite sayings being “a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet”. Hal was a true family man and loved his family beyond words.

Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne (Willis) and Robert Woodard, his adoptive father Wayne Dotson, his son Douglas C. Dotson, his sisters Cheryl and Kim and his granddaughter Angel Nelson. Hal is survived by his wife and “the love of his life” as he called her, Cathy (Steward). His children, Christine Blossom (Gregg), Tara Nelson (Antaiwn Mack), and Robert Gould. His grandchildren, Alexander and Eveynia Dotson, Cameron and Brandon Cole, Brianna and DJ Nelson, Brian and Stephanie Eisemann, RC and Jacob Gould and 6 great grandchildren. His stepmother Genieve Dotson and his siblings, Edward, Andy and Sharon Dotson.

Cremation has taken place. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at a later date.

