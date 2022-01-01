Saline Library Director Mary Ellen Mulcrone to Retire, Karrie Waarala Will Be Interim Director

Mary Ellen Mulcrone, Director of the Saline District Library, is retiring as of Jan. 15 2022.

Karrie Waarala, who is Assistant Director and webmaster, will serve as interim director as the library board begins its search for a permanent director.

Mulcrone joined the Saline District Library in 2016 as an assistant director. When long-time Director Leslee Niethammer died in 2016, Mulcrone was named interim director. Later that year, the library selected Mulcrone as permanent director.