Winter Storm Could Drop 3-4 Inches of Snow

A winter storm will drop 3-4 inches of snow on Southeast Michigan Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will turn into snow this evening and overnight. Peak snowfall rates are expected at up to 1/2 inch per hour.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s by Sunday morning.