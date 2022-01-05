Service for Bobby Guthery Friday at Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Bobby Wayne Guthery 71, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022 with his wife and daughters by his side.

Bobby was born May 7, 1950 to the late Otis H. Guthery and the late Anna F. Webber. On September 4, 1971 he married the love of his life Janet C. Hickerson.

Bobby is survived by his wife Janet and his four daughters, Jessica (Fritz) Ziegler of Saline, Christina Guthery of Saline, Jennifer Vinson of Saline, and Sara (Matthew) Hegarty of West Bloomfield; eleven grandchildren, Katherine Noss, Scott Guthery, Robert Moody, Gabriella Vinson, Zander Price, Samantha Guthery, Aidan Hegarty, Cameron Hegarty, Zachary Hegarty, Blake Hegarty and Lucas Hegarty; one great granddaughter, Ava Guthery.

He is also survived by his siblings, Debbie (Paul) Deardorff and Vickie (Richard) Weston and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Otis H. Guthery JR.

Bobby loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline, Michigan with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Joseph Polzin will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery Saline, Michigan. Flower arrangements can be sent to Christ Our King Church, 3255 Saline-Waterworks Road, Saline, Michigan 48176. To leave a memory you have of Bobby or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.