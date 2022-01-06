Washtenaw Community College Delays Start of Winter Semester Until Jan. 18

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Classes for the Winter 2022 semester at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will begin Tuesday, January 18, delayed one week due to the COVID-19 high transmission rate within the community.

Originally set to begin on Monday, January 10, the college has extended the start date out of an abundance of caution to lessen the spread of the virus by limiting the number of individuals on campus.

One exception to the late-starting Winter 2022 classes are clinical courses offered through the Health Science Department. Clinical courses will start January 10.

The Bailey Library is providing contactless pickup of resources until January 18.

WCC is otherwise open for all student services.

“The college has made a commitment to offer face-to-face classes, and we are doing everything possible to keep that commitment. We want to make sure students have a consistent learning experience this semester if they are taking classes online and/or on campus,” WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca wrote in a message to the WCC community. “With that in mind, our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our students, employees, and community continues to be our top priority. This campus-wide decision allows us to continue to operate the college within accreditation, grant, state, and federal guidelines, while minimizing the campus footprint.”

WCC continues to encourage all students to obtain a vaccination, including boosters, and requires masks to be worn on campus, indoors, in public spaces.

“I appreciate and value the professional work our faculty and staff are doing to deliver courses and course objectives without extending the May 2 semester end date. I especially value our students’ commitment to learn and study during these challenging times,” Bellanca said. “Additionally, I appreciate the commitment and flexibility of all campus operations to make this possible during these unusual times.”

Additional Winter 2022 sessions will begin as scheduled February 1, February 15 and March 3. The later sessions are designed for student flexibility, teaching the same course content within a compressed window.

Admission to WCC and class registration remain open for all Winter sessions.

A virtual Xpress Registration will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

The college also continues to host virtual weekly Michigan Reconnect information sessions and virtual campus tours.

Non-traditional students considering a return to college are encouraged to learn more about the State of Michigan Reconnect tuition scholarship program. Visit the WCC Reconnect webpage to find out more about the program and to register for an information session during an upcoming Tuesday appointment.

Visit WCC’s website to schedule a virtual appointment for assistance with registration or enrollment or to learn more about virtual campus tours.

