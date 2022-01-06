Service for Jo Ann Raham, Wife, Mother of 4, Jan. 10 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home

Jo Ann (Hayes) Raham returned home to the Father and Son peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

She is now reunited with her parents, Charlie and Mary Elizabeth Hayes, and ten of her fifteen siblings. First and foremost in her life was her family.

Jo Ann was the wife of Robert Raham for 66 years; the mother of Brenda (Tim) Chaffee, Roger Michael (René) Raham, Steve (Kim) Raham, and Richard (Carrie) Raham; the grandmother to ten; the great-grandmother to nine. Jo Ann loved them all without measure and found great joy in them. She is now an angel watching over and encouraging them to continue learning, growing, and giving.

Jo Ann's legacy of living in your own way and making friends with all those who enter your daily life will live on.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Saline Area Social Service to carry on her good and tender spirit. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Jo Ann, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.