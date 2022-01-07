BASKETBALL: Saline Defeats Harper Woods, Improves to 5-1

The Saline varsity boys' basketball team improved to 5-1 overall with a 59-49 win over Harper Woods Thursday at Saline High School.

The victory was the 50th for head coach Mike Marek in his fifth season as a varsity head coach.

Cooper Fairman led all Hornets with 11 points. Romeo Love scored 10, Braden LaRusso scored nine, Josh Koch scored eight and Dylan Mesman and Garrett Baldwin each scored seven points.

Saline led 18-2 after the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime. The Hornets played the roster during the first half.

“We came out of the gates strong and jumped out to a big lead early on. The starters set the tone and gave us a chance to play everybody in the first half," Marek said. "I was pleased with our preparation leading up to the game and it paid off tonight.”