A Matter Of Balance: Program Aims to Help Seniors Avoid Falls

The Saline Area Senior Center will host a St. Joseph Mercy Hospital program designed to help senior citizens with their balance.

The program is aimed at helping older adults reduce their fear of falling, while setting goals for increasing activity, encouraging small changes to reduce the risk of falls at home, and teaching ways to exercise to increase strength and balance.

The program is free and open anyone 60 and older, though there is a limit of 15 participants. Classes are offered from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays, from Jan. 19 to March. 9 at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 N. Maple Road (behind Saline Middle School). For more information to reserve your spot call 734-429-9274.