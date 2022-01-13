David Schuette, US Air Force Veteran, Retired from the Rawsonville Ford Plant,, Raised 4 Children

David J. “Dave” Schuette passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1940 in Vandercook Lake, Michigan the son of Roy and Wylla (Frazier) Schuette.

Dave served proudly in The United States Air Force.

On March 12, 1964 he married Lillian “Pat” Schuette and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2008. Dave retired as a Machine Operator from the Rawsonville Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his children: Dorothy (Ron) Potter, Cindy (Steve) Wolford and Don (Cindy) Schuette, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, three siblings and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, son Michael Schuette, grandson Mickey Werstein, and his brothers Leonard, Richard, Don and Jerry.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan.

The family will receive friends at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Masks will be required for the service and the visitation. Graveside Services will take place on Tuesday, January 18, at 2:30 P.M. in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Due to current health conditions, a luncheon will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To leave a memory you have of Dave, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.