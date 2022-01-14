HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Falls to Walled Lake Wild, 4-2

Washtenaw United lost 4-2 to the Walled Lake Wild in girls' ice hockey action Thursday at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.

Kathryn Winters and Cecilia Henricksen scored for the Washtenaw United.

The Wild struck first in the first period with a goal by Lola Weslarz. Washtenaw tied the game at one with a goal by Winters with 3:02 to play in the first period. Henricksen and Sam Wawzysko assisted.

In the second period with Winters off for tripping, Weslarz scored on the powerplay to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Weslarz completed the hat trick in the third period to make it 3-1.

With 7:27 to play in the third, Henricksen's shot from the slot squeaked through the Wild' goalie. Reese Caryl and Winters assisted.

Washtenaw United pressed for the equalizer, creating several good chances, including a shot that went through the goal mouth. The Wild scored an empty-net goal with 13 seconds left to make it 4-2.

