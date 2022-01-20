Socha, Walsh Honored for Excellence at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). They included two students from Saline:

Zachary Socha was named to the Presidents List list.

Thomas Walsh was named to the Deans List list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.