Brett Baldus Named to University of Mount Union Dean's List

ALLIANCE, OH -- The University of Mount Union has announced that Brett Baldus, of Saline, Michigan has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Baldus was one of 636 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union, founded in 1846 in Alliance, Ohio, is a four-year, private institution grounded in the liberal arts tradition.