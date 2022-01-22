1-22-2022 1:14am
Pittsfield Township Hosts KN95 Mask Giveaway Saturday
Pittsfield Township, in collaboration with Washtenaw County, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Rho Delta Zeta Chapter and other partners, will give away 3,000 KN-95 masks beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Township Hall (6201 W. Michigan Avenue).
One packet of 10 adult-sized masks will be given out per vehicle/individual. Please note that vehicular access will only be open from Platt Road with a one-way traffic flow, which will be closed once supplies are depleted.
For more details and information, please visit: www.pittsfield-mi.gov
If you have any questions, please contact info@pittsfield-mi.gov; 734.822.3135