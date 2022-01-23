Saline Grad Taybor Pepper Plays a Role in 49ers Walk-Off Field Goal Victory at Green Bay

Saline High School graduate Taybor Pepper played a key role in one of the weekend's most dramatic pro sports moments.

Pepper, the long snapper for the San Franciso 49ers, snapped the ball to Mitch Wishnowsky, who held the ball for Robbie Gould's 45-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired in the snow at Lambeau Field, lifting the 49ers to a 13-10 win over Green Bay.

Coincidentally, began his NFL career with the Packers.

Pepper and the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship game against the winner of the Tampa Bay-Los Angeles game.

After graduating from Saline High School in 2012, Pepper went to Michigan State University and played for the Spartans. He helped the Spartans win the Rose Bowl in 2014 and Cotton Bowl in 2015 and the Big 10 Championship in 2013 and 2015.

Pepper is married to Haley Williams Pepper, a Saline High School graduate who once held the title of Miss Michigan.

