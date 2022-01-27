Shelley Larned, Softball Standout, Worked at McNaughton & Gunn

Shelley Rae Larned, age 58, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully, with her sisters by her side, on January 16, 2022.

Shelley was born on November 21, 1963 to Ray and Mary Larned (Morton) in Adrian, Michigan. After Shelley graduated from Saline High School in 1982, she went on to study Urban and Regional Planning at Miami University in Oxford,Ohio. She was a member of the Miami Softball Team and was a four-year standout pitcher. Shelley was a Price Estimator for a book printing and manufacturing company, McNaughton & Gunn, in Saline, Michigan. For 34 years, she was a loyal employee who will be remembered most for her caring heart and keen sense of humor.

Throughout her life, Shelley was an avid sports fan and athlete. She spent her summers playing travel fast pitch for class A, Daly Restaurant of Livonia. Shelley competed in seven national championships and was selected to the ASA All-American team three times. She was also named the Most Valuable Player and first team ASA All-American in 1986 and 1989 while leading her team to national runner-up finishes. Another amazing feat includes Shelley pitching 149 shutouts out of her 230 wins and 15 were perfect games. Shelley loved residing in Ann Arbor and was always there to cheer on her beloved Michigan Wolverine Softball Team, with some of her best friends and other dedicated fans. She also really enjoyed frequenting downtown restaurants and music venues.

Shelley was the most loving and devoted daughter, niece, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Above everything else, her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She was always present in their lives and was their biggest cheerleader on and off the court/field/stage.

Shelley is survived by her unconditionally loving parents, Ray and Mary Larned; sisters,Tracy(Todd) Johnson, Mindy(Jim) Ballard, Molly(Troy) LeRoux; Aunts, Shirley Judd, Joan Morton, Sandy(Paul) Rehberg; adored nieces and nephews, Amy(Ian) Kihnke, Mary(Dillon)Johnson, Sam Johnson, Kal & Brooke LeRoux, Gavin McLachlin & Carter Ballard; many cousins, Mike, Lee & Eric, Dean & Elisabeth, Amy & Scott. Shelley was greeted in heaven by her loving grandparents, Charles Morton, Joe and Flora Condill, Jerald and Bernice Larned; and her quick-witted Uncles, Gerald Judd and Chuck Morton.

At this time, the family has decided to have a small, private service for immediate family. When the grass is green, the ballparks are open, & the sun is shining, they will be having a tailgate at one of Shelley’s favorite ballparks to celebrate her life. Extended family and friends will all be welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shelley Larned Memorial Scholarship. This yearly scholarship, will be awarded to a Saline High School Senior & multi-sport athlete, furthering her education. Please make checks payable to, Shelley Larned Scholarship and send to:

PNC Bank

℅ Shelley Larned Scholarship

878 West Norton

Norton Shores, MI 49441