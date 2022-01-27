The Saline Area Historical Society Presentation on the Milan Federal Prison Feb. 13

The history of the Federal Correctional Institute in Milan is the subject of a Saline Area Historical Society presentation at 2 p.m., Feb. 13, at the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave., in Saline.

There is no cost to attend the presentation.

The low-security federal correctional institute is located at 4004 East Arkona Road. There are 1,054 male inmates at the institution. The campus features 59 buildings on 332 acres. It opened in 1933 as a detention farm and housed female inmates from 1933-39.