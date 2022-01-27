City of Saline Youth Council Seeks 'Youth of the Year' Nominations

The City of Saline Youth Council is seeking nominations for the 2021 Youth of the Year Award.

This prestigious award recognizes a Saline Area School District resident

in grades 7-12 who has made a positive impact in the community in 2021. The Youth of the Year will be honored at the March 21 Saline City Council meeting. School staff and administrators, city staff, officials, commissioners, coaches, clergy, parents, peers, teens and the general public are encouraged to make nominations.

Nominees are recognized for volunteer efforts and should fulfill these requirements:

Initiated change to better the Saline community.

Sustained participation in extra-curricular activities in the last two years.

Not benefited financially from volunteer effort

A committee of local youths and advisors will select the winner, who will also be honored at the annual Saline Salutes banquet.

You can download the nomination form here and submit it to:

City of Saline Youth Council

Carla Scruggs / Saline Parks & Recreation

1866 Woodland Dr. / Saline, MI 48176

(734) 429-3502, ext. 2509 / (734) 429-5208 (fax)

cscruggs@cityofsaline.org