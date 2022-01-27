1-27-2022 11:45pm
Saline Area Schools Announces Schedule for Concerts
In the mood for a concert?
Saline Area Schools has announced the upcoming schedule of concerts by the music department.
- 7 p.m., Feb. 1 - High school orchestras pre-solo and ensemble recital.
- 6:15 p.m., Feb. 8. - 5th grade and high school jazz band concert.
- 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8. - 5th grade and high school jazz band concert.
- 7 p.m., Feb. 15 - High school orchestras pre-festival or clinician concert.
- 6 p.m., Feb. 17 - High school bands pre-festival concert.
- 7 p.m., Feb. 22 - High school choir clinician concert.
- March 4-6 - Saline High School musical.