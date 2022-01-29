1-29-2022 3:13am
Here's What's at the Saline Farmers Market at Liberty School Saturday
Have you ever been to the Saline Indoor Farmers Market? It's held each Saturday morning at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to a post from the Farmers Market Manager, here's what you can expect this week:
Curious where to find the best local food? Look no farther than your own backyard, Saline! Join us Saturday for shopping, yummy food and search for the treasure hunt item to win a prize!
- Marks Farm - produce, eggs, meat, holiday decor
- Kapnick Orchards - apples, cider, baked goods, fudge, nut butters
- Taylor Farms - eggs, poultry
- Pick Michigan - produce, eggs, mushrooms
- Diane DeNio - COVID masks - proceeds go to Saline Area Social Services
- The Cheese People of Grand Rapids - wide variety of cheese
- SeasoningSolutions - dried herbs and spices, premade meals
- Elaine Schmidt - faux fur scarves
- Srodek's Campau Quality Sausage Co. - sausage, bacon, ham, pirogi, sauerkraut, horseradish
- Nirits Gluten Free Bakery - gluten free nut bars, cupcakes, pastries
- Noggle Farms - grass fed beef cuts
- Nancy Petosky - fleece blankets, corn bags (great for stressed shoulders!)
- Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co. - waffles with an attitude!