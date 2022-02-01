Patricia Speir - Daughter, a Sibling, a Wife, a Mom, a Friend, an Aunt, a Grandma

With tears in our eyes and an ache in our hearts, we mourn and celebrate Patricia Speir, who passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 71 years of age.

She was a daughter, a sibling, a wife, a mom, a friend, an aunt, a grandma, and so many other wonderful things to many different people.

She was born to Michael and Irene (McTavich) Nemchik on September 4, 1950 and grew up in Detroit and Livonia. One of four siblings, she has an older sister Kathleen, and two younger brothers, Michael, and Paul.

While attending Schoolcraft College, the story goes that when a guy on the motorcycle passed by, Patricia leaned over to her friend and said, 'I'm going to marry that boy.' That boy turned out to be Timothy Speir, and she did marry him in September of 1970. A couple years later, they welcomed an adorable, bright-eyed troublemaker named Jennifer. They eventually expanded their love and family by adopting a baby girl from South Korea, Katherine.

From working at the Michigan Humane Society, staying home with the kids, volunteering at the girls' schools, helping with a co-owned pizzeria, and working for the City of Westland, Patrica was not one to stay idle. In the early 1990's, Patricia and Timothy purchased a plot of land on a lake in the Irish Hills. Both hands on people, Patrcia and Timothy helped build a house that would become their retirement home. If you ever been to the home and noticed the stonework on the front of the house and chimney, that was all Patricia. Patricia retired with Timothy to the house on the lake in 2000. They created a beautiful place for family to gather for 4th of July, for grandkids to play in the sand and swim, and more importantly, for the two of them to read, relax, and just be with each other. She opened her heart and home to family and friends and had a natural ability to make people feel welcomed and loved in her presence. She was a kind, creative, hard-working, compassionate, loving person.

She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents Michael and Irene. She is survived by her husband Timothy, her sister Kathleen (the late Robert), her brother Michael (Sharon), her brother Paul (Julie), her daughter Jennifer (James), her daughter Katherine (Ryan), nieces and nephews, and 3 grandchildren.

Please join us for a casual memorial gathering at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, 301 E Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176 , on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. immediately followed by a memorial service at 12:00 P.M. Patricia was also an animal lover, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Michigan Humane Society www.michiganhumane.org. To leave a memory you have of Patricia, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com