Scott Kivi, Well Known Graphic Designer, Father of 2, Loved to Spend Time with Family and Friends

Scott Thomas Kivi, 57, of Dexter, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Scott was loved by many in his community to which he served as a graphic designer producing mass amounts of shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and more to local businesses, charities, U of M, Dexter, Ann Arbor, and Saline Athletics.

He loved connecting with others and had a deep and strong love for working on muscle cars, the ocean and scuba diving. He also loved golf and was a true foodie. His happiest moments were spent on Portage Lake either cruising up the Chain of Lakes with his daughters or hanging out on the docks with his extended family and friends. Sanibel and Captiva Islands, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas were Scott’s favorite places to visit. Visiting Sanibel with his mom, walking the beaches looking for shells, and hanging out soaking up the salt water and the sun’s rays. Traveling to the Bahamas to go fishing with his dad and catching that whopper of a fish. Spending time in the Keys growing up with his parents and his brothers were some of his fondest memories as a child.

Scott had a fun sense of humor; he loved to get people going by joking with them by saying, when he was growing up, he carried around chipmunks in his pockets all the time. He was creative, an artist, and a man with strong convictions. Scott will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Scott was predeceased by Jannie Elizabeth “Lib” Kivi (mother), Dr. Louis Peter Kivi (father), and Allen L. Kivi (brother). He is survived by his two daughters, Kaitlyn of Morrisville, North Carolina and Rebecca of Ypsilanti, Michigan. He is also survived by his three brothers and his sister-in-law: Cheryl Kivi (Wife of Allen) of Northville, Michigan, David (Wendy) Kivi of Sanford, Michigan, Douglas (Mary) Kivi of Pinckney, Michigan, and Craig Kivi of Pinckney, Michigan. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Kara (Robert) Pridgen, Anna Pridgen, Elsie Pridgen, Kendra (Matthew) Gibson, Rowen Gibson, Davis Gibson, Amanda Lewis, Lydia Lewis, Justin (Patricia) Kivi, Brandon (Tabita) Kivi, Caleb Kivi, Brandi (Robert) Castillo, Christian Castillo and Coral Castillo. Scott requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services that will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the family c/o Rebecca Kivi and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

